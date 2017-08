Dick Gregory Wanted To Keep Black Owned Media Alive

Your browser does not support iframes.

Founder of Radio One and long-time friend of Dick Gregory, Cathy Hughes talks about her friendship with the activist.

Gregory believed in Black media, he bought Black newspapers and spent thousands in the media industry for it.

On Radio One Hughes said, “he loved us. He appreciated the work we were doing to keep our community informed. Such a consumer of news and information with his preference to keep black-owned media alive.”

Gregory was passionate and knowledgeable about helping the Black community. Hughes explained,” he never allowed millions of dollars, during a time where Black people were trying to get thousands of dollars, to distract him, because he understood his commitment to Black people.”

