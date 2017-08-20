Classic Interview: Activist Comedian Dick Gregory Dead At 84

I was first introduced to Dick Gregory at an early age, my brother and I would sneak and listen to his comedy albums. He taught me to laugh as a child, and think as I became an adult. Gregory gained notoriety when he broke down barriers in the 1960s, opening doors for other black comedians. He was a fixture of the Civil Rights Movement and marched with Martin Luther King and also friends with Malcolm X and Medgar Evers. I had the pleasure of meeting this icon on numerous occasions, and each time the experience was priceless.

Gregory had been hospitalized at Washington, D.C.’s since August 9th with a urinary tract infection was expected to get out of the hospital soon, but sadly, Gregory passed away on Saturday at the age of 84.

He taught us how to laugh. He taught us how to fight.He taught us how to live.Dick Gregory was committed to justice.I miss him already. #RIP pic.twitter.com/3CfpM2O17D — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 20, 2017

Listen to an interview below with Dick Gregory two years ago on Foxy 107/104.

RIP Dick Gregory!

