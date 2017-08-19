Entertainment News
Beyonce And Jay Z Dropped $90 Million On A Mansion In Los Angeles…Check Out The Pics

Karen Clark
Solange Knowles Marries Alan Ferguson - Second Line And After Party

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Beyonce and Jay Z finally found a place to call home in the land of the beautiful people.

The home reportedly has 8 bedrooms, 11 baths, 4 pools, a spa, a full-sized basketball court, separate staff quarters and a garage large enough to house 15 vehicles. The interior space is reportedly a whopping 30,000 square feet, while the outdoor patios and terraces offer an additional 10,000 square feet. And to keep Blue and the twins safe, the mansion supposedly has bulletproof windows and doors

