Folks Lost Their Minds Over How Thick Beyonce Is….Guess They Forgot She Recently Birthed Two Whole People

Beyonce decided to hit up a skating rink over the weekend and people lost it. Not just because she was out in a very public place, but because of how thick they think she is after giving birth to twins.

Beyoncé is thicker than the tension between the United States & North Korea. pic.twitter.com/pC2ZS1JMJF — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 6, 2017

Then she hit us with this Instagram video.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

The comments, though.

Beyoncé thicker than frozen peanut butter dipped in quicksand. https://t.co/s9OBbVwHd0 — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) August 6, 2017

beyoncé lookin thicker than some old cornmeal porridge on a cold day. https://t.co/syyUKc8VOs — OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) August 7, 2017

Beyoncé about thicker than an SAT prep book. Lord. — victor (@_victormedina_) August 7, 2017

SO WE GONE ACT LIKE BEYONCÉ NOT THICKER THAN RACIAL TENSION — Queen T. (@idktahjai) August 6, 2017

Beyoncé is thicker than the plot of Power https://t.co/2mLiTP04PM — Lob City (@icecold303) August 6, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark