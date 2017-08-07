Entertainment News
Folks Lost Their Minds Over How Thick Beyonce Is….Guess They Forgot She Recently Birthed Two Whole People

Karen Clark
Austin Powers in Goldmember Press Conference with Beyonce Knowles, Mike Myers, Michael York, Robert Wagner and Jay Roach

Source: Vera Anderson / Getty

Beyonce decided to hit up a skating rink over the weekend and people lost it. Not just because she was out in a very public place, but because of how thick they think she is after giving birth to twins.

Read More: Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage

 

Then she hit us with this Instagram video.

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

The comments, though.

 

 

