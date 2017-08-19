Duke University Removes Confederate Statue From In Front Of Duke Chapel

Duke University has removed a statue of Robert E. Lee from in front of Duke Chapel. According to reports, the removal of the statue was discussed for years. In light of recent community outrage and a recent vandalism of the statue, the university had it removed.
25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair
25 photos Launch gallery
25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair
1. Cantu Hair Lotion for Natural Hair1 of 25
2. Talia Waajid Mist Bodifier2 of 25
3. Talia Waajid Curly Hair Curl Souffle3 of 25
4. Cantu Coconut Curling Cream4 of 25
5. Eco Styler Argan Oil Stylin Gel5 of 25
6. Jamaican Mango and Lime Island Oil6 of 25
7. Tropic Isle Living Red Pimente Hair Growth Oil7 of 25
8. Shea Moisture JBCO Strengthen and Restore Leave-In Conditioner8 of 25
9. Palmer’s Olive Oil Formula Smoothing Shampoo9 of 25
10. Design Essentials Honey Curlforming Custard10 of 25
11. Organix Sulfate and Silcone Free Shampoo11 of 25
12. Eden Natural Deep Conditioner12 of 25
13. The Mane Choice Daily Hair Dressing13 of 25
14. Organics Hair Mayonnaise14 of 25
15. Aussie Mega Moist Conditioner15 of 25
16. Carol’s Daughter Hair Elixir16 of 25
17. Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream17 of 25
18. ECO Black Castor and Flaxseed Oil Styling Gel18 of 25
19. Mielle Organics Avocado Hair Milk19 of 25
20. Kinky Tresses Nourishing Hair Oil20 of 25
21. Kinky Tresses Coconut Mango Butter21 of 25
22. Natural Luva Length Retention Sealant22 of 25
23. Creme of Nature Mango and Shea Butter Shampoo and Conditioner23 of 25
24. Taliah Waajid Shea-Coco Condition Daily Leave-In Conditioner24 of 25
25. Creme of Nature Argan Oil Flexible Styling Snot ( yep, snot)25 of 25
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours