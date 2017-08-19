Local
Duke University Removes Confederate Statue From In Front Of Duke Chapel

Karen Clark
Duke University has removed a statue of Robert E. Lee from in front of Duke Chapel. According to reports, the removal of the statue was discussed for years. In light of recent community outrage and a recent vandalism of the statue, the university had it removed.

 

 

