Celebrities Stand in Solidarity Against Bigotry in Charlottesville

Jodi Berry
Violent Clashes Erupt at 'Unite The Right' Rally In Charlottesville

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

It’s hard to ignore the turn of events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Clashes between protesters and racists on Saturday, led to the death of 32-year-old Virginia native Heather Heyer, and dozens more injured when a car plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters. Two police officers also died in a helicopter crash outside Charlottesville as they were monitoring the protests.

Last checked, its 2017 not the 1950’s. Deandre Harris, one of the members counter-protesting at the white supremacist rally ‘Unite The Right,’ was beaten within an inch of his life. Harris was left with eight stitches in his head, a broken wrist, lacerations and a chipped tooth. He said his friends did not initiate physical violence towards the rioters.

The violent action was slammed by political leaders as well as noted celebrities on social media.

A basic task for any American president whether Democrat or Republican, is to bring the country together during difficult times. Trump failed the leadership test for not showing the proper amount of concern about the situation.

charlottesville , protest

