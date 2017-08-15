Celebrities Stand in Solidarity Against Bigotry in Charlottesville

It’s hard to ignore the turn of events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Clashes between protesters and racists on Saturday, led to the death of 32-year-old Virginia native Heather Heyer, and dozens more injured when a car plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters. Two police officers also died in a helicopter crash outside Charlottesville as they were monitoring the protests.

Last checked, its 2017 not the 1950’s. Deandre Harris, one of the members counter-protesting at the white supremacist rally ‘Unite The Right,’ was beaten within an inch of his life. Harris was left with eight stitches in his head, a broken wrist, lacerations and a chipped tooth. He said his friends did not initiate physical violence towards the rioters.

The violent action was slammed by political leaders as well as noted celebrities on social media.

😢Crazy day filled with hate. What is wrong with people? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 12, 2017

What's going on in Charlottesville Va is HEARTBREAKING….I refuse to believe that this is the direction that our country is going in. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 12, 2017

A basic task for any American president whether Democrat or Republican, is to bring the country together during difficult times. Trump failed the leadership test for not showing the proper amount of concern about the situation.

We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 12, 2017

Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2017

My heart is heavy as I watch what's happening in #Charlottesville. This is NOT the American Way. https://t.co/6Av8ylR8Uk — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) August 12, 2017

