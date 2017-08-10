Entertainment News
John Legend’s Daughter Saw Him On ‘Sesame Street’ For The First Time And It Was Adorable

Karen Clark
Check out Luna’s adorable reaction to seeing her dad hanging out with the Sesame Street characters and having them say her name!

 

 

Here’s the video she was watching.

 

One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today

