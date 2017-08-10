There’s A Big Power Outage In Durham Right Now

Pay attention if you’re going to be driving around in Durham. Duke Energy is reporting a fairly widespread power outage in the Bull City.
The affected areas include multiple districts and the downtown area. Many areas are experiencing traffic light outages. At least 13,000 people are without power. Duke Energy hasn’t identified a time for power to be restored, according to ABC11.
