Georgia Woman Who Fatally Shot Home Intruder: ‘It Was Either Him Or Me And I Wasn’t Going’

Shaquita Green, a mother of three, said she had no choice but to open fire.

Foxy NC staff
A Georgia mother took her family’s safety into her own hands after she opened fire, fatally striking a home intruder who threatened the lives of her and her children.

According to WSB – TV, Shaquita Green shot and killed 27-year-old Keandre Funches after she found him in her Marietta home early Thursday morning. Green placed a call to 911 around 2:30 a.m.

“It was either him or me and I wasn’t going. My kids weren’t going to get hurt and they weren’t going to see me get hurt,” she said.

Green told the outlet that she called police after Funches, who was also armed, threatened to kill her and her children. Funches reportedly forced Green and her three children into the back of her home, prompting her to grab her gun and open fire.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered Funches’ body.

Green’s husband, William, arrived moments later and the couple was taken into custody for questioning after police canvassed the area. Neighbors helped police identify a second suspect, Javarian Mitchell, who was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, cruelty to children and felony murder.

Court documents obtained by WSB-TV show that Green was a material witness in a prior home invasion case from 2013 in Illinois where two intruders were shot.

“I thank God it played out the way it did. I hate that someone had to lose their life, but he shouldn’t have come and brought his a** in my house, excuse my language,” she said.

SOURCE: WSB – TV

