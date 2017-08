Hot or Not: New Music Lalah Hathaway “I Can’t Wait”

Her name is legendary. Her music is timeless. She’s Lalah Hathaway, born to R&B music royalty, the daughter of the late music legend Donny Hathaway. Hathaway can sing any song, and make it her own taking fans to another place and time. What a GREAT talent!

Hathaway is currently on the Mary J. Blige “Strength of a Woman” Tour at Red Hat downtown Raleigh this Thursday. But that’s not all, she’s also gearing up to drop her next album, Honestly coming this fall. Check out her new single.

