Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage

People didn't know how to act when the superstar singer shared recent photos of herself on Instagram.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Always breaking the Internet, Beyoncé did it again—but this time it wasn’t for dropping a surprise album or debuting her twins Rumi and Sir. It was for showing off her ample cleavage post-giving birth.

On Friday night, the superstar singer and her hubby Jay-Z hit up Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood for date night. The “Lemonade” singer and mother of three posted a series of pictures and videos of herself on Instagram looking voluptuous in a waist-cinching blue and white stripped Alexis wrap dress:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Obviously, her curvy body and her cleavage spillage had Twitter acting a straight fool:

Y’all are hilarious!

RELATED NEWS:

Beyonce Dropping A Docu-Film + Confirmed To Play Nala In ‘The Lion King’

Sister Love! Beyoncé Supports Solange At The FYF Festival

Jay-Z Is Focused On How Bootylicious Beyoncé Looks At SoulCycle

Construction Milestone For Madame Tussauds Hollywood

All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A White Woman As Beyonce

12 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A White Woman As Beyonce

Continue reading All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A White Woman As Beyonce

All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A White Woman As Beyonce

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Insecure’ Recap: Molly Is Unbothered While On A…
 8 hours ago
08.07.17
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Gets A Darth Vader-Style Revelation
 8 hours ago
08.07.17
Serena Williams Celebrates ’50s-Themed Baby Shower With Star-Studded…
 22 hours ago
08.07.17
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Two More Women And One Man Are Now…
 2 days ago
08.05.17
Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Did NeNe Leakes’ Husband Suffer A Stroke While…
 2 days ago
08.07.17
[REVIEW] ‘Step’ Is Every Black Girl’s Story
 3 days ago
08.07.17
Motown The Musical
If You Don’t Do Anything Else This Weekend,…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter: My Book Is About My…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Do You Think Radio Stations Should Still Be…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Rep. Maxine Waters
Auntie Maxine Waters Got Serenaded On ‘The View’…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
[REVIEW] ‘Kidnap’: Halle Berry Is The Black Action…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
BMM 2016
Photos