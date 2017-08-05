Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage

Always breaking the Internet, Beyoncé did it again—but this time it wasn’t for dropping a surprise album or debuting her twins Rumi and Sir. It was for showing off her ample cleavage post-giving birth.

On Friday night, the superstar singer and her hubby Jay-Z hit up Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood for date night. The “Lemonade” singer and mother of three posted a series of pictures and videos of herself on Instagram looking voluptuous in a waist-cinching blue and white stripped Alexis wrap dress:

Obviously, her curvy body and her cleavage spillage had Twitter acting a straight fool:

we're living in 2017 but beyoncé's post-pregnancy tiddies are living in 2018 where trump is impeached and moonlight won best picture again pic.twitter.com/XySKHJusKV — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) August 4, 2017

Beyoncé's body after the twins pic.twitter.com/5p1dkStmew — Resha 👩🏾‍🍳 (@ChefResha) August 5, 2017

*gets a job at a deli* Customer: Can I get a BLT *hands them this pic* Customer: what's this?

Me: Beyoncé. Large Titties. *gets fired* pic.twitter.com/vRNr5O9SNp — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) August 5, 2017

I want to lay my head on Beyoncé's boobs while she sings All Night to me as I fall asleep 😭 — Bemused Ennui (@Zamalisa) August 4, 2017

I hope Beyoncé never loses these boobs OMG 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/KjKC8SBNWb — ✨ROZE GOLD✨ (@RozayJanae) August 4, 2017

Beyoncè: Priyanka sweetie I'm so tired. Let me 🍷

Priyanka: You're doing amazing sweetie. Let me take a pic 1st of all. #PriyonceIsReal 💙 pic.twitter.com/w7VJrp7nf8 — Vis MINI (@yasiru_vismini) August 5, 2017

Beyoncé on a whole new level of slay 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/9klmvmPzgC — Beyoncé ✨ (@beyoncehumor) August 5, 2017

Beyoncé is serving cleavage pic.twitter.com/4RtQPwL4fv — Nia Carey (@MsNiaCarey) August 4, 2017

Beyonce's cleavage brought my family back together again — 🏅Wally Bando🇳🇬 (@israelizreal) August 5, 2017

Y’all are hilarious!

