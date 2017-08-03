Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Idris Elba Drags Samuel Jackson For Attempting To Divide Black Actors In Hollywood

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

'The Dark Tower' New York Premiere

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


Idris Elba is making it plain that he is not a fan of Samuel L. Jackson’s comments about Black British actors taking jobs away from Black American actors.

You may recall that earlier this year, Sam Jackson made comments about Daniel Kaluuya for his role in the box office smash, Get Out.

Sam said:

I know the young brother who’s in the movie, and he’s British. There are a lot of black British actors that work in this country. All the time. I tend to wonder what would that movie have been with an American brother who really understands that in a way. Because Daniel grew up in a country where they’ve been interracial dating for a hundred years. Britain, there’s only about eight real white people left in Britain … what would a brother from America have made of that role? I’m sure the director helped. Some things are universal, but everything ain’t. 

Adding his thoughts on Black English actors, he said,

They don’t cost as much. Unless you’re an unknown brother that they’re finding somewhere. They think they’re better-trained, for some reason, than we are because they’re classically trained. I don’t know what the love affair is with all that. It’s all good.

Samuel L. Jackson

Source: Getty


In an interview during press rounds for his new film, The Dark Tower, Idris, who is English, took Sam to task for the comments.

“I was really disappointed in those comments,” he said. “We are dissected as a people, why dissect us any further, as a comment as stupid as that,” he said.

“Black actors all over the world look at Samuel L. Jackson as a great actor, who happens to be black. The idea that he can dissect us into English actors that are black, stealing roles from American actors, is really ignorant and made of things that divide us, instead of pulling us together,” he added.

No response yet from Samuel L. Jackson. What do you think — do you agree with Idris or Sam Jackson?

DON’T MISS:

New York Man Breaks Into Woman’s House And Tries To Shower With Her

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Idris Elba Looking Like Afternoon Tea In Gucci At The Dark Tower Premiere?

Thou Shalt Not Be Trolled: What In The Holy Hell Is Uncombable Hair Syndrome?

Idris Elba Filtered

Here's A Bunch Of Idris Elba Pictures Because...He Looks Like This

22 photos Launch gallery

Here's A Bunch Of Idris Elba Pictures Because...He Looks Like This

Continue reading Here’s A Bunch Of Idris Elba Pictures Because…He Looks Like This

Here's A Bunch Of Idris Elba Pictures Because...He Looks Like This

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 59 mins ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 hours ago
08.04.17
Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis…
 15 hours ago
08.04.17
Here’s The Secret To Making Dwayne Johnson Look…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
Idris Elba Drags Samuel Jackson For Attempting To…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
2015 French Open - Day Fourteen
When Your Name Is Serena Williams, This Is…
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
Baltimore Police Caught Once Again Planting Evidence In…
 24 hours ago
08.04.17
Sheree Whitfield Reportedly Scooped Up A Prison Bae
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Oprah Gets Real About Weight Loss: ‘I Can’t…
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged In The Brutal…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
BMM 2016
Photos