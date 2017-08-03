Entertainment News
Sheree Whitfield Reportedly Scooped Up A Prison Bae

The Georgia peach allegedly wed her "friend" Tyrone Gilliam.

Foxy NC staff
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty


According to reports, ‘RHOA’ peach Sheree Whitfield has married Tyrone Gilliams, an inmate who was sentenced to  prison for ten years for money fraud. Gilliams was reportedly charged with running a Ponzi scheme where he conned investors out of $5 million dollars.

Now, the schemer has reportedly scooped up another asset, Sheree Whitfield. According to MediaTakeOut, the pair is now husband and wife.

Last year, ‘What What Happens Live’ host Andy Cohen asked the housewife if she was engaged. Sheree laughed and told the ‘RHOA’ producer she was not. She did, however, admits she and Gilliams were “friends.”

See the alleged photos below:

SOURCE: BLACK AMERICA WEB, Media Take Out

 

Photos