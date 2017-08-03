Oprah Gets Real About Weight Loss: ‘I Can’t Accept Myself If I’m Over 200 LBS’

Danielle Jennings

Throughout her legendary and remarkable career, Oprah Winfrey has been vocal about her struggle with her weight. Fans have watched her size fluctuate from svelte and fit to a curvier, plus size figure and back again. She’s never shied away from her struggles, opting to take fans on her journey with her, but in a new interview, she gets incredibly candid about losing weight and why being over 200 lbs is unacceptable.

In a recent interview with The New York Times Magazine, Oprah reveals that, at the age of 63, she;s finally made peace with her body.

Check out some of the quotes below:

[On not being comfortable at over 200 lbs]: ‘‘For your heart to pump, pump, pump, pump, it needs the least amount of weight possible to do that,” Winfrey, 63, tells The New York Times magazine. “So all of the people who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to accept myself as I am’ — I can’t accept myself if I’m over 200 pounds, because it’s too much work on my heart. It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family.”

[On body positivity and acceptance]: “This whole P.C. about accepting yourself as you are — you should, 100 percent. [Winfrey interjects that Weight Watchers is part of her acceptance] It’s a mechanism to keep myself on track that brings a level of consciousness and awareness to my eating. It actually is, for me, mindful eating, because the points are so ingrained now.’’

Winfrey goes on to say that she doesn’t care if she is ever skinny again based on traditional beauty standards, but she wants to be in total control of her body, something she was finding very difficult to do when she was heavier. Her love for Weight Watchers is definitely apparent, as she says “This has been the easiest process that I’ve ever experienced. At no time during meals do I deprive myself.”

You can catch Oprah Winfrey next when the second half of season two of the OWN network series Greenleaf returns on August 15th and 16th for a special two-night premiere. She will also take on the role of Mrs. Which in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time in March of next year.

