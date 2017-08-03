Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged In The Brutal Stabbing Death Of Homeless NYC Man

Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged In The Brutal Stabbing Death Of Homeless NYC Man

Witnesses at the scene reportedly recounted a shouting match between Kidd Creole and the victim before he stabbed him to death.

In what can only be described as both brutal and bizarre, a founding member of one of hip-hop’s pioneering groups has been charged with the murder of a homeless man in New York City. Kidd Creole, of the hip-hop collective Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, reportedly stabbed a homeless man to death earlier this week stemming from an argument between the two.

In the full account, as reported by the NY Daily News, Kidd Creole and the homeless man were involved in a shouting match that began because Creole thought that the homeless man, identified as John Jolly, was making sexual advances towards him.

According to witnesses, after that, things took a very dark turn and Jolly ended up with several stab wounds in his chest which he later died from at a local hospital. One of the unidentified witnesses stated to reporters “They had no prior relationship. They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss. He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source said. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.”

Via NY Daily News:

Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was arrested Wednesday and accused of killing John Jolly, 55, at E. 44th St. and Third Ave. Pedestrians called 911 for Jolly just before midnight on Tuesday because they thought he was passed out, cops said. First responders were surprised to see multiple stab wounds in his chest, police said Wednesday. Medics rushed Jolly to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he died.

Glover was partly identified through surveillance video. “He gave some statements and he’s being charged,” a police source said. A handcuffed Glover was walked out of the Midtown South Precinct on W. 35th St. on Wednesday, led by detectives.

Before the murder Creole was on his way to work, he currently works as a janitor and a security guard, where Jolly, who was an ex-con convicted of rape and battery in the past, was outside not far from where he had been staying at a local shelter.

