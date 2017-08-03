Small Woman With Large Gun Robs Fayetteville Sprint Store

This past Monday, a small woman with a big gun robbed a Sprint store in Fayetteville located at 7830 Good Middling Drive.

Sprint Store employees tell me suspect held the assault rifle to clerk's head when she demanded cell phones. Video doesn't show that #abc11 pic.twitter.com/DnaDU7glUn — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) August 3, 2017

According to ABC11, the suspect had, “Dark colored hair and was wearing a green tank top with black horizontal stripes, black pants, and black sneakers with a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.”

Got information? Contact Detective J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9503 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark