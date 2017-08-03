Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And Bikes

Rihanna invests in Malawi's future by making sure girls can get to school.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/BET / Getty


Rihanna is stepping up her push to help school girls in Malawi make it to class and stay there.

RiRi may be a good girl gone bad, but she’s got a heart of gold. The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced today that it has teamed up with bike-sahre platform ofo for the 1 KM Action.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initiative supplements the Clara Lionel Foundation’s Global Scholarship Program that benefits school girls in Malawi. The partnership will supply scholarship students with bikes to make it a bit easier for girls to get to school in a safer and timely manner.

“I’m so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation’s new partnership with ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education, and also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone,” Rihanna stated in a press release.

The first fleet of bikes have already gone out, and the bike donation program will last five years. The hope is that the effort will help more girls remain in school as the challenges of transportation prompt many bright young women to drop out.

“We are delighted to work with Rihanna and the Clara Lionel Foundation on this innovative initiative as we are keen to help improve education accessibility for students living in poverty,” ofo founder and CEO Dai Wei said in a release. “We believe in unlocking every corner in the world with equal access to education as well as with our bike-sharing scheme.”

RELATED STORIES:

Rihanna Hilariously Responds To Folks Obsessed With Her Weight

Rihanna’s Boobs Are The Star Of The ‘Valerian’ Premiere In London

Work: Is Rihanna Dating A Billionaire?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And Bikes

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 hour ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 11 hours ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 20 hours ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Popular iPhone Case Recalled For Chemical Burns
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
#NoConfederate: Will Packer And Aaron McGruder To Create…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Bobby V Says He Was Extorted After Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Legally Blind Woman Forced To Sit In Back…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 2 days ago
08.01.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos