‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King Wants Y’all To Know Her Car Payments Are On Time

Hello Beautiful Staff
Love And Hip Hop Atlanta star, Karen King, wants everyone to know that she has been making her car payments on time. Karen was in court for a different case, but was taken away by deputies when the clerk announced an outstanding warrant for her Maserati. Oop!

She said, “Everybody like, ‘Oh! She in jail for the car.’No, no payments were missed, but I don’t give a fuck what you think. Stop gossiping. I hate this shit. Don’t wish me bad, because I’mma foreva do good, because that’s what I do. FOREVER DO GOOD. You here me? I ain’t shame of nothing. I’m good, while y’all are talking. Bye”

Beauties, what do you think? Tell us in the comments!

