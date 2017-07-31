Congresswoman Maxine Waters Reclaimed Her Time, Went Viral And Got A Gospel Remix All In One Weekend

Maxine Waters is not the one. Apparently, the Secretary of the Treasury didn’t know that. But he does now.
While testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on the State of the International Financial System, Secretary Steve Mnuchin tried it.
Smh. He really thought he was going to stall on that question. Nope, nope, nope.
After this clip went viral and people on social media began quoting “I’m reclaiming my time” on EVERYTHING, the gospel remix dropped and it was exactly what we needed.
The internet remains undefeated.
