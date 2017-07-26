Entertainment News
Check Out Chante Moore’s New Video For “Real One”

Karen Clark
2015 Triumph Awards

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Chante Moore has new music! Check out the video for the new single, “Real One.” She also gives us a view into her personal life.

 

 

 

Remembering Bobbi Kristina Brown

Continue reading Check Out Chante Moore’s New Video For “Real One”

Bobbi Kristina Brown was born on March 4, 1993 and tragically died at the age of 22 on July 26, 2017.

 

Photos