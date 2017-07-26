Chante Moore has new music! Check out the video for the new single, “Real One.” She also gives us a view into her personal life.

Remembering Bobbi Kristina Brown 14 photos Launch gallery Remembering Bobbi Kristina Brown 1. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:Nick Gordon Twitter 1 of 14 2. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:Bobbi Kristina Instagram 2 of 14 3. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years 3 of 14 4. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:Nick Gordon Twitter 4 of 14 5. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:Nick Gordon Twitter 5 of 14 6. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:Nick Gordon Twitter 6 of 14 7. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:PR 7 of 14 8. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:PR 8 of 14 9. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:Bobbi Kristina Instagram 9 of 14 10. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:AP 10 of 14 11. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:AP 11 of 14 12. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years 12 of 14 13. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:AP 13 of 14 14. Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years Source:Bobbi Kristina Instagram 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Check Out Chante Moore’s New Video For “Real One” Remembering Bobbi Kristina Brown Bobbi Kristina Brown was born on March 4, 1993 and tragically died at the age of 22 on July 26, 2017.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark