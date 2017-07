North West Blew Out The Candles On Another Kid’s Birthday Cake

When I do appearances at birthday parties, my contract explicitly states that I, and only I, will blow out any and all candles present at said party. Now, if homegirl has a problem with that she can review the contract that she herself signed and then have what I'm sure will be, a short conversation with my lawyers about it.

A post shared by North West (@norisblackbook) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:54am PDT