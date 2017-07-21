Tiffany Haddish Took Will & Jada On A Swamp Tour With A Groupon And Now She’s The Best Storyteller Ever

This is hilarious.
Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish shared a story about exposing Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to the world of Groupon and you basically need to watch this right now.
Read More: New Video Surfaces Of Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Solange & Julez Giving Their Best “Bye Felicia
Celebs Who Have Jumped the Broom 3 or More Times
2 photos Launch gallery
Celebs Who Have Jumped the Broom 3 or More Times
1. Halle Berry – 3 timesSource:AP 1 of 2
2. Sammy Davis, Jr. – 3 times2 of 2
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours