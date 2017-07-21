Entertainment News
New Video Surfaces Of Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Solange & Julez Giving Their Best "Bye Felicia"

Karen Clark
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Get it, Blue Ivy!

Video surfaced yesterday of Beyonce Jr. showing off her dance moves while mom watches. Guess she’s going to take Beyonce’s crown one day. Too cute!

 

Blue was killing it ♥️ • #Beyoncé #blueivy

A post shared by @fatha.yonce on

 

Somebody also blessed us with video of Beyonce, Michelle Obama, Solange and her son Julez giving us their “Bye, Felicia.”

#TBT to Beyoncé's bday #Beyoncé #Beyoncé #Solange #michelleobama

A post shared by @fatha.yonce on

 

The 2018 Pirelli Calendar Reimagines Alice In Wonderland As All Black

The 2018 Pirelli Calendar Reimagines Alice In Wonderland As All Black

The Pirelli Calendar originally was a collection of pinup photos featuring gorgeous, vintage looking women. However, in 2016, the calendar altered it's images, hiring famed Vogue photographer Annie Leibovitz to shoot women that were known for their accomplishments, versus their looks. In 2017, the magazine shot Hollywood's A-list actresses; however, forewent having them wear makeup and retouching the photos after. This year, they have chosen to highlight Black beauty and excellence, with an all Black cast. The shoot stars actresses like Lupita N'yongo and top Black models like Naomi Campbell and Adwoa Aboah. It also features musicians including mogul Sean Combs and rap artist, Lil' Yachty.

 

