New Video Surfaces Of Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Solange & Julez Giving Their Best “Bye Felicia”

Get it, Blue Ivy!
Video surfaced yesterday of Beyonce Jr. showing off her dance moves while mom watches. Guess she’s going to take Beyonce’s crown one day. Too cute!
Somebody also blessed us with video of Beyonce, Michelle Obama, Solange and her son Julez giving us their “Bye, Felicia.”
