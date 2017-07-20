Entertainment News
GLAM-Ma: Tina Lawson Rocking Out To Blue Ivy’s Free Style Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Proud grandma Tina Lawson rocks out to her grand baby's tunes in this new video.

Foxy NC staff
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Tina Lawson obviously has talent in her gene pool. The proud Grandma is captured in a new video clip belting out some of Blue Ivy’s freestyle verse on ‘4:44.’

With her grandson Juelz riding shotgun, Lawson recites the words of Blue’s “boomshakalaka” filled bonus track on her daddy’s 13th studio album.

On the album, Jay-Z delivers an apologetic response to Beyonce’s visual album ‘Lemonade,’ re-dedicating himself to his family just two years shy of his 50th birthday. In true family man fashion, the lyricist lended a verse to his 5-year-old daughter–something momma-in-law Tina Lawson is clearly proud of.

Lawson’s family just expanded by two, with her daughter Beyoncé giving birth to twins Rumi & Sir Carter just a little over a month ago.

Beyoncé broke the internet for the umpeempth time when she recently dropped photos of the newborns on her Instagram page. If we had to guess, these twins are destined to be as talented as their superstar parents—and Blue Ivy is leading the way as the oldest.

Check out Mama Tina and Solange’s son Juelz having a family music moment below:

 

