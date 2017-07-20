GLAM-Ma: Tina Lawson Rocking Out To Blue Ivy’s Free Style Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

obviously has talent in her gene pool. The proud Grandma is captured in a new video clip belting out some of Blue Ivy’s freestyle verse on

With her grandson Juelz riding shotgun, Lawson recites the words of Blue’s “boomshakalaka” filled bonus track on her daddy’s 13th studio album.

On the album, Jay-Z delivers an apologetic response to Beyonce’s visual album ‘Lemonade,’ re-dedicating himself to his family just two years shy of his 50th birthday. In true family man fashion, the lyricist lended a verse to his 5-year-old daughter–something momma-in-law Tina Lawson is clearly proud of.

Lawson’s family just expanded by two, with her daughter Beyoncé giving birth to twins Rumi & Sir Carter just a little over a month ago.

Beyoncé broke the internet for the umpeempth time when she recently dropped photos of the newborns on her Instagram page. If we had to guess, these twins are destined to be as talented as their superstar parents—and Blue Ivy is leading the way as the oldest.

Check out Mama Tina and Solange’s son Juelz having a family music moment below:

Boomshakalaka , " I never seen a ceiling in my whole life"! Blue Ivy Carter spittin out them rhymes😂 This song is on Her dad's new Album . Its a bonus track ! A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

