Mama’s Got A New Look! Gabby Douglas Debuts New Hair ‘Do

The Olympic gold medalist is giving us preppie goth with her new sultry style.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2014 - Show

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


Y’all, Gabby Douglas got a new look!

On Thursday the 21-year-old Olympic gymnast posted this sultry pic on social media, showing off her long orange and black layers.

plum sorbet is waiting for uuuuuu @beautybakeriemakeup go to beautybakerie.com. oh anddd yeah, my hair

A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas) on

Here are few more:

vintage

A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas) on

We believe she deserves a gold medal for taking a risk with this preppie goth look.

Oh, not to mention, she totally stuck it with that thick winged eye-liner and deep lip color! According to the Olympian, the lipstick shade “Plum Sorbet” comes from her very own lipstick line “D” from Beauty Bakerie.

This new look is dramatically different than the tamer one she rocked at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 14. 

We love the versatility with Gabby’s style and hope she keeps it up—and continues to have fun doing it!

