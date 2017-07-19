Democrats Reprimand Trump With No-Confidence Resolution

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Democrats Reprimand Trump With No-Confidence Resolution

House Democrats filed the resolution as a “political intervention” to address Trump’s unpresidential behavior.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Several House Democrats introduced a no-confidence resolution on Wednesday against President Donald Trump to send a message about his unacceptable behavior, USA Today reports.

“It’s just a sad day for Americans that we’ve come to this point,” stated Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who sponsored the resolution, which is a statement that an official is unfit for office.

So far, 23 Democrats endorsed the resolution, including civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, The Hill reported.

The resolution points to a long list of unpresidential behavior. It includes Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and Trump’s cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who’s accused of masterminding interference of the 2016 presidential election. It also condemns Trump’s degrading comments about women and his Twitter attacks on the media.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) stood with Cohen at a press conference on Wednesday about the resolution. She stated that the president’s actions are “not the behavior of the leader of the free world,” according to The Hill.

The resolution, among other things, calls on Trump to release his tax returns and place his businesses in a blind trust. It also urges the president to respect the First Amendment by granting full access to White House press briefings, cease demeaning comments about the media, and stop doing silly things like posting video of himself wrestling a press logo.

With the Republicans in control of the House, the resolution is doomed. The Democrats understand the political reality, but they want to send a message.

“This is an attempt at a political intervention,” Cohen said, according to USA Today.

With the president’s approval rating falling to an historic low, the Democrats want the public to know that the party hears their concerns, The Hill said. Liberals also hope the resolution would encourage the GOP to confront Trump about his behavior.

SOURCE: USA Today, The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Congressman Al Green To Launch Trump Impeachment Process

Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Legend John Lewis On Twitter

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Isn’t She Lovely: Stevie Wonder Marries Longtime Girlfriend…
 56 mins ago
07.20.17
Rachel Lindsay: I Was Ready To Quit The…
 11 hours ago
07.20.17
Forest Whitaker To Play A Kingmaker On ‘Empire’
 14 hours ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife!
 17 hours ago
07.20.17
Nina Westbrook’s #BlackGirlMagic Keeps Russell Westbrook Head Over…
 17 hours ago
07.20.17
Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union Under 50 Cent’s…
 19 hours ago
07.20.17
Hammer-Wielding Woman Smashes Windows Of Baby Daddy’s Car
 21 hours ago
07.20.17
PRESS PLAY: Ledisi Gets Vulnerable In Stripped Down…
 21 hours ago
07.20.17
Joseline Hernandez Apologizes To Bonnie ‘Bella For Public…
 22 hours ago
07.20.17
INSTADAILY: 30 Fabulous Photos Of Tamera Mowry-Housley Living…
 22 hours ago
07.20.17
USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Red Carpet Arrivals in New York
Beyhive To Wax Museum: Harpo, Who Dis Woman…
 23 hours ago
07.19.17
Tea Talk Ep. 19: Mimi Faust Talks Joseline…
 2 days ago
07.19.17
The Most Unforgettable Moments On ‘Power’ Thus Far
 2 days ago
07.19.17
Jackie The Scammer? Jackie Christie’s Daughter Exposes Her…
 2 days ago
07.19.17
BMM 2016
Photos