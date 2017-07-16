WATCH: Civil Rights Exhibit Brings Rep. John Lewis To Tears

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

WATCH: Civil Rights Exhibit Brings Rep. John Lewis To Tears

Rep. Lewis says although we have made progress “there are forces in America trying to slow us down.”

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) was brought to tears while visiting an exhibit centered on sit-ins at Atlanta’s Center for Civil and Human Rights, The Hill reports.

Lewis’ visit was captured on former Obama adviser David Axelrod’s CNN show “The Axe Files.” While visiting the exhibit, Axelrod and Lewis listened to reenactments of the verbal and physical violence protesters endured at the peak of the Civil Rights Movement, the outlet wrote.

Listening to those recordings was a full circle moment for Lewis, who had experienced that type of treatment first-hand. According to the source, during the historic 1965 civil rights demonstration in Selma, someone attacked Lewis with a club.

When Axelrod asked Lewis how he felt after listening to those recreated scenes, tears welled up in Lewis’ eyes. “Surreal. It is real. Exactly what happened,” he said.

The congressman noted the current state of politics in America, stating that although there has been progress made within our country since the Civil Rights era, there are “forces” that are trying to reverse it. When asked about President Donald Trump, Lewis said that he was “uncaring” and uninformed about civil rights, The Hill reported.

Lewis has been very outspoken about his disapproval of Trump, who sparked controversy after tweeting demeaning remarks about Lewis’ contributions to the Civil Rights Movement earlier this year.

SOURCE: The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Rep. John Lewis Pens Searing Letter To His Younger Self and It Is Epic

White Georgia County Commissioner Refuses To Resign After Calling John Lewis A ‘Racist Pig’

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Parents Say R. Kelly Has Been Holding Their…
 2 hours ago
07.17.17
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Does Yet Another Dumb Hotheaded…
 11 hours ago
07.17.17
Mel B Has To Pay Allegedly Abusive Ex-Husband…
 1 day ago
07.17.17
Watch The Awesome First Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s…
 1 day ago
07.17.17
Blac Chyna To Ferrari : ‘Stay Away From…
 1 day ago
07.17.17
Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Down In Tears Talking…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
Kenya Moore Hints At RHOA Cast Status
 2 days ago
07.15.17
THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice…
 3 days ago
07.15.17
BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel
 3 days ago
07.15.17
Ashanti’s Latest Bikini Photos Are Giving Us Life
 3 days ago
07.15.17
POLL: The Internet Is Concerned With Idris Elba’s…
 3 days ago
07.15.17
Chloe x Halle Talk Issues That Black Women…
 3 days ago
07.15.17
Baldies, Bangs & Bundles: The Many Hairstyles Of…
 3 days ago
07.17.17
Beyonc
The Internet Responds To The Pic Of Beyonce's…
 3 days ago
07.15.17
BMM 2016
Photos