A waitress at a Charlotte Waffle House just came up! Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids On The Block left a waitress a $2k tip last night when the group was in town for their tour.

ESPYS 2017 Red Carpet Rundown 11 photos Launch gallery ESPYS 2017 Red Carpet Rundown 1. The 2017 ESPYS Red Carpet 1 of 11 2. 2 of 11 3. 3 of 11 4. 4 of 11 5. 5 of 11 6. 6 of 11 7. 7 of 11 8. 8 of 11 9. 9 of 11 10. 10 of 11 11. 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Waffle House Waitress In Charlotte Gets $2K Tip From New Kids On The Block Member ESPYS 2017 Red Carpet Rundown The most sparkly night in sports landed in Los Angeles for the 2017 ESPYs.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark