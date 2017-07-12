Idris Elba Says Marriage Is Not His “Life Calling”

Idris Elba says he’s been there, done that and bought the t-shirt. Elba says he ain’t ever gettin’ married ever again. “Ever”. He won’t marry you, but at the same time, he won’t marry anyone else either.

The Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom actor was previously married to Hanne “Kim” Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 (they share daughter Isan, 16) and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for less than a year in 2006, she claims he dumped her for the sake of his career. In a recent interview with ESSENCE, he kept it real.

What’s Elba up to these days? He’s starring in several projects at the moment but he’s most proud of his upcoming directorial debut of Yardie.

The movie is being shot in London and Jamaica, and should be wrapping up any day now, which gives Elba a little break before filming for the fifth season of Luther begins in early 2018.

