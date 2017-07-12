Idris Elba Says Marriage Is Not His “Life Calling”

Idris Elba says he’s been there, done that and bought the t-shirt. Elba says he ain’t ever gettin’ married ever again. “Ever”. He won’t marry you, but at the same time, he won’t marry anyone else either.
The Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom actor was previously married to Hanne “Kim” Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 (they share daughter Isan, 16) and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for less than a year in 2006, she claims he dumped her for the sake of his career. In a recent interview with ESSENCE, he kept it real.
What’s Elba up to these days? He’s starring in several projects at the moment but he’s most proud of his upcoming directorial debut of Yardie.
The movie is being shot in London and Jamaica, and should be wrapping up any day now, which gives Elba a little break before filming for the fifth season of Luther begins in early 2018.
20 Pics Of Idris Elba Looking Yummy…Just Because!
20 Pics Of Idris Elba Looking Yummy…Just Because!
1. 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party – Red Carpet1 of 20
2. Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.2 of 20
3. ‘Demons Never Die’ – UK Premiere3 of 20
4. Jay-Z Hosts Super Bowl XLVI Victory Party4 of 20
5. Tonight We Tanqueray And 7Wallace Pre-Emmy Party Hosted By Idris Elba5 of 20
6. Celebrities Visit ‘Late Show With David Letterman’ – June 24, 20136 of 20
7. Apple Store Soho Presents: Meet The Actor – Idris Elba ‘Pacific Rim’7 of 20
8. Royal Film Performance Of ‘Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom’ – Red Carpet Arrivals8 of 20
9. 25th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala9 of 20
10. 45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One – Red Carpet10 of 20
11. British Idris Elba, famous for his role11 of 20
12. The Gumball 3000 Rally – Launch Party Arrivals12 of 20
13. Idris Elba13 of 20
14. 45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One – Red Carpet14 of 20
15. London Celebrity Sightings – November 26, 201515 of 20
16. Star Treck Photocall With Idris Elba16 of 20
17. ‘Star Trek Beyond’ UK Premiere17 of 20
18. ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala – Outside Arrivals18 of 20
19. 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals19 of 20
20. ‘100 Streets’ – UK Premiere – Red Carpet Arrivals20 of 20
