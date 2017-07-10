National
Blac Chyna Appears On GMA: “I Was Devestated” By Nude Photos Posted By Rob Kardashian

Karen Clark
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Ahead of filing a temporary restraining order on Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna appeared on GMA with her attorney to discuss her reaction to her nude photos being posted on Instagram by Kardashian.

Read More: Rob Kardashian Posts All Of Blac Chyna’s Lady Parts On Instgram; Accuses Her Of Drug Use

 

 

#PressPlay : #Part2 #BlacChyna #RobKardashian #GoodmorningAmerica via. @goodmorningamerica @abcnetwork

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Under California law, revenge porn punishable by up to six months in jail and / or a fine of up to $1,000.

 

 

