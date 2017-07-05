Rob Kardashian Posts All Of Blac Chyna’s Lady Parts On Instgram; Accuses Her Of Drug Use

Sigh. Another day, another Kardashian related scandal.

This time, the Kardashian is Rob and he is clearly upset with the mother of his daughter Dream as he has posted nudes and rants about Blac Chyna on social media.

The nude photos have been deleted, but not before the entire internet grabbed screenshots. Perhaps someone warned Rob that posting revenge porn online is against the law in California.

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

I'm not playing lol A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

