Rob Kardashian Posts All Of Blac Chyna’s Lady Parts On Instgram; Accuses Her Of Drug Use

Sigh. Another day, another Kardashian related scandal.
This time, the Kardashian is Rob and he is clearly upset with the mother of his daughter Dream as he has posted nudes and rants about Blac Chyna on social media.
The nude photos have been deleted, but not before the entire internet grabbed screenshots. Perhaps someone warned Rob that posting revenge porn online is against the law in California.
And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in. The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don't help him get money cuz he can't handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself. Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball , u thirsty as fuck for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don't help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here fucking someone that everyone fucks including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody's and it's been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.
Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this
