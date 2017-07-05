Entertainment News
Tupac’s Prison Letter Reveals He Broke Up With Madonna Because She’s White

While incarcerated in 1995, the iconic rapper explained that dating the pop star would "let down" too many people in his life.

Foxy NC staff
Tupac Shakur In 'Gridlock'd'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty


Two years after Madonna claimed that she and Tupac dated before his death, a letter has surfaced explaining why the relationship ended.

According to TMZ, correspondence that the late iconic rapper wrote while in incarcerated for sexual abuse stated that he broke up with the pop star because of her race.

In a letter that was dated Jan.15, 1995, at 4:30 a.m., Tupac wrote: “For you to be seen with Black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting.” 

“But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.”

Through out the note, he apologized numerous times for his past behavior.

“I never meant to hurt you.”

(Read the letter in its entirety here)

Tupac also expressed and explained his anger after hearing that in an interview Madonna once said,“‘I’m off to rehabilitate all the rappers & basketball players.’”

“Those words cut me deep seeing how I had never known you to be with any rappers besides myself,” Tupac wrote. “It was at this moment out of hurt and a natural instinct to strike back and defend my heart and ego that I said a lot of things. …Can you feel me?”

He continued: “In the time since, as you can see, I have grown both spiritually and mentally. It no longer matters how I’m perceived. Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with an extremely famous sex symbol.”

After signing the letterhe asked the Material Girl to visit him if she “could find it” in her heart.

“I don’t know how you feel about visiting me but if you could find it in your heart I would love to speak face to face with you,” he said. “It’s funny but this experience has taught me to not take time 4 granted.”

The original letter is currently in the hands of Gotta Have Rock and Roll, who plan on auctioning it off between later this month, with a starting bid of $100,000. A prior Tupac letter went for more than $170K, TMZ noted.

Photos