Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama Day

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Malia Obama, eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, shares her birthday with America, or does she? While July 4th has normally been reserved for Independence Day and to celebrate America’s freedom, since many were not (and still not) free, the Internet decided to celebrate Malia Obama. Not a bad trade off!

See some of the funniest Tweets below:

Chance the Rapper let the world know what day July 4th truly is.

Make America great again.

Who is Independence Day for, really?

Who said Malia Obama was sharing her day?

Red white and blue fireworks, all for Malia Obama.

That Malia Obama cake looks delicious.

Beauties, what did you do for Malia Obama Day?

Happy Birthday, Malia! She is now 19 years old.

DON’T MISS:

Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship

Cops Finally Catch Malia Obama’s Stalker

Living His Best Life: Barack Obama And Malia Had A Daddy-Daughter Date

President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

6 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

Continue reading Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NeNe Leakes Offers ‘LHHATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez Some…
 60 mins ago
07.06.17
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
‘Real Housewives’ Wants Kenya To Choose: Her Husband…
 3 hours ago
07.06.17
Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt
 16 hours ago
07.06.17
Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating
 18 hours ago
07.06.17
Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls…
 19 hours ago
07.06.17
Tupac’s Prison Letter Reveals He Broke Up With…
 20 hours ago
07.06.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In…
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance
 24 hours ago
07.06.17
Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club
Rob Kardashian Posts All Of Blac Chyna’s Lady…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Their Fourth…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
Essence Festival 2017 Recap!
 2 days ago
07.05.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Is Still Acting A’Fool…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
BMM 2016
Photos