The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama Day

Malia Obama, eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, shares her birthday with America, or does she? While July 4th has normally been reserved for Independence Day and to celebrate America’s freedom, since many were not (and still not) free, the Internet decided to celebrate Malia Obama. Not a bad trade off!

See some of the funniest Tweets below:

Happy Malia Obama Day 🇺🇸 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 4, 2017

Chance the Rapper let the world know what day July 4th truly is.

Until this country treats people of color the same, it's national bbq & Malia Obama day pic.twitter.com/Z9Q9QBO8Qg — taytay♛ (@tayyy_renne) July 4, 2017

Make America great again.

Independence Day doesn't count for us anyway…so for her birthday, I say HAPPY MALIA OBAMA DAY! God bless America! pic.twitter.com/vU6goFoCda — Tay Monet (@IAMTayMonet) July 4, 2017

Who is Independence Day for, really?

America: Happy Four-

Malia Obama: "It's my birthday" pic.twitter.com/I5206Hni9S — jorge blake (@jorgeblake_) July 4, 2017

Who said Malia Obama was sharing her day?

wow i really admire how everybody is going all out with red white blue and fireworks for malia obama's birthday — megan (@congratuIations) July 5, 2017

Red white and blue fireworks, all for Malia Obama.

That Malia Obama cake looks delicious.

Beauties, what did you do for Malia Obama Day?

Happy Birthday, Malia! She is now 19 years old.

