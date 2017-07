Essence Festival 2017 Recap!

This year’s Essence Festival attracted 470,000 people, but just in case you weren’t able to make it to New Orleans, here’s your behind the scenes ticket to the everything that went down!

RELATED STORIES:

Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition

21 Hair And Makeup Insprations That Will Be Perfect For The Essence Festival

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: