Video: Pregnant North Carolina Woman Runs Over Alleged Purse Thief With SUV

Karen Clark
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Shooting At Seattle Pacific University

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

A North Carolina woman ran over a man who she said stole her purse at a Walmart yesterday.

According to ABC11, 26-year-old Christine Braswell said, “He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him.” Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair.”

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

