Video: Pregnant North Carolina Woman Runs Over Alleged Purse Thief With SUV

A North Carolina woman ran over a man who she said stole her purse at a Walmart yesterday.

According to ABC11, 26-year-old Christine Braswell said, “He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him.” Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair.”

