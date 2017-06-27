Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s Your Taco Inspiration For #TacoTuesday

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Chicken Tacos

Source: Lew Robertson / Getty

Today is Tuesday, which means it’s #TacoTuesday! Check out some of this visual inspiration for your lunch or dinner today. Or tomorrow. Nobody said you can’t eat tacos on Wednesday!

 

Live everyday like it's #TacoTuesday 🌮 #FeastBobo

A post shared by Eating the US (@feastbobo) on

Inhale tacos. Exhale negativity. #tacotuesday 📸 @theteenytexan

A post shared by Überrito (@uberrito) on

Now this what i call #TacoTuesday cali got all the flavors

A post shared by KING BROLY ♉️ (@broly1109) on

 

Top 5 Beauty Trends From The 2017 BET Awards For You To Try Now

15 photos Launch gallery

Top 5 Beauty Trends From The 2017 BET Awards For You To Try Now

Continue reading Here’s Your Taco Inspiration For #TacoTuesday

Top 5 Beauty Trends From The 2017 BET Awards For You To Try Now

The 2017 BET Awards brought some of your favorite stars on to the red carpet. From colorful eyeliner to nude lips, we spotted the top 5 beauty trends. Grab your wallet, you are going to want to try these looks out!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Taco , Tuesday

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chicken Tacos
Here’s Your Taco Inspiration For #TacoTuesday
 30 mins ago
06.27.17
TOPSHOT-ENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALA
Serena Williams Claps Back At John McEnroe And…
 2 hours ago
06.27.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Kirk To Get…
 12 hours ago
06.27.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Kenny Vs. Lee – Round…
 12 hours ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Show
Not Today! Woman Accuses Bruno Mars Of Cultural…
 15 hours ago
06.27.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyoncé Brings The Twins Home!
 17 hours ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Maxwell And Tamar Gave Their All Last Night…
 23 hours ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Show
Check Out Xscape And Bruno Mars Performing At…
 24 hours ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Edition Performed At The BET Awards Last…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
KeKe Wyatt Reveals Her Child Was Diagnosed With…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day
Mary J. Blige: There’s A Special Place In…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Lil Kim Named In The Middle Of BET…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
BMM 2016
Photos