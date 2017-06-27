Here’s Your Taco Inspiration For #TacoTuesday

Today is Tuesday, which means it’s #TacoTuesday! Check out some of this visual inspiration for your lunch or dinner today. Or tomorrow. Nobody said you can’t eat tacos on Wednesday!
Taco Tuesday deliciousness. Pepper Chicken #tacos begins with spiced egg omelet, grilled bell pepper, chicken, onion, cucumber sticks, and a spiked yogurt sauce all on top of warm rotis. My non traditional kathi roll on repeat this week. Recipe for pepper chicken on the blog archives. Happy Tuesday!!!!
Happy #tacotuesday! Baja tacos inspired by Salud Vegan Mexican by @theeddiegarza. Seasoned, breaded and baked cauliflower topped with shredded purple cabbage, homemade chipotle cashew mayo, avocado and pico de gallo. Delish! #vegan #tacos #vegantacos #bajatacos #veganbajatacos #vegantacotuesday #saludveganmexican #saludveganmexicancookbook #eddiegarza #veganmexican #mexicanfood #veganmexicanfood #vegancookbook #saludvegana #healthyeats #eatplants #oilfree #cashewmayo #oilfreevegan #wholefoods #plantbased #plantpure #thefutureoffood
I'm all about two things this week: Watermelon and Taco Tuesday. • These fish and mango salsa tacos take both to the next level. Recipes for all things watermelon will be coming your way soon on the blog this week! • • • • • • • #tacotuesday #foodporn #getinmybelly #eatclean #trainmean #betterchoices #eatraw #fitgirls #girlswholift #girlswithmuscles #yogi #fitmoms #momswholift #healthymoms #healthymamas #vegetarian #vegan #pescetarian #21dayfix #motivation #fitspiration #healthyrecipe #tacos #foodphotography
🤤🌮🔥 Its #tacotuesday and we're making a Red pepper honey glazed #capncrunch crusted chicken #tacos with a Sriracha Teriyaki pan fried noodles, black bean &a grilled corn pico de gallo, brown sugar bacon and pickled cabbage🤤🤤🔥 #taco #tacotime #tacoporn #tacolover #tacoparty #taconight #eeeeeats #eater #eat #yummy #thrillist #peepmyeats #myfab5 #munchies #EATMUNCHIES #miamifood #miami_foodporn #lunch #comida #yum #foooodieee #foodbeast #foodgasm #meal #yelp #ubereats #postmates
Top 5 Beauty Trends From The 2017 BET Awards For You To Try Now
Top 5 Beauty Trends From The 2017 BET Awards For You To Try Now
1. NUDE LIPS1 of 15
2. NUDE LIPS2 of 15
3. NUDE LIPS3 of 15
4. NUDE LIPS4 of 15
5. NUDE LIPS5 of 15
6. NUDE LIPS6 of 15
7. NAVY EYELINER7 of 15
8. NAVY EYELINER8 of 15
9. NAVY EYELINER9 of 15
10. LILAC NAILS10 of 15
11. WET AND WAVY11 of 15
12. WET AND WAVY12 of 15
13. GOLD EYE SHADOW13 of 15
14. GOLD EYE SHADOW14 of 15
15. GOLD EYE SHADOW15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark