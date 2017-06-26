Entertainment News
Check Out Xscape And Bruno Mars Performing At The BET Awards

2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

It’s official! Xscape has reuinited and gave their first public appearance together at last night’s BET Awards. And they were great!!

 

 

Apparently, some of the millenials don’t know who Xscape is. Smh.

And Bruno Mars opened the show. This man has all the energy. All of it.

 

 

Photos