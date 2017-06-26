Check Out Xscape And Bruno Mars Performing At The BET Awards

It’s official! Xscape has reuinited and gave their first public appearance together at last night’s BET Awards. And they were great!!

Apparently, some of the millenials don’t know who Xscape is. Smh.

Who chile dis is? pic.twitter.com/7wad3ygzjQ — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) June 26, 2017

And Bruno Mars opened the show. This man has all the energy. All of it.

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet 44 photos Launch gallery 2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet 1. Amber Rose 1 of 44 2. Yvette Nicole Brown 2 of 44 3. DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled 3 of 44 4. Erica Ash 4 of 44 5. Draya Michele 5 of 44 6. Lil Mama 6 of 44 7. Dascha Polanco 7 of 44 8. LeToya Luckett 8 of 44 9. Tyrese Gibson 9 of 44 10. Sevyn Streeter 10 of 44 11. Angel 11 of 44 12. Queen Latifah 12 of 44 13. DeRay Davis 13 of 44 14. Jussie Smollett 14 of 44 15. Justine Skye 15 of 44 16. B.J. Britt 16 of 44 17. French Montana 17 of 44 18. Shaun Ross 18 of 44 19. Issa Rae 19 of 44 20. Tammy Rivera 20 of 44 21. Keyshia Cole 21 of 44 22. Sierra McClain 22 of 44 23. Scott Evans 23 of 44 24. Jada Pinkett-Smith 24 of 44 25. Pearl Thusi 25 of 44 26. Marsai Martin 26 of 44 27. LeToya Luckett 27 of 44 28. DJ Spinall 28 of 44 29. Migos 29 of 44 30. Blac Chyna 30 of 44 31. Cardi B 31 of 44 32. Ryan Destiny 32 of 44 33. Mack Wilds 33 of 44 34. Lovie Simone 34 of 44 35. Ty Dolla $ign 35 of 44 36. Chloe X Halle 36 of 44 37. Skai Jackson 37 of 44 38. Yara Shahidi 38 of 44 39. Fat Joe 39 of 44 40. Swae Lee 40 of 44 41. 21 Savage 41 of 44 42. La La Anthony 42 of 44 43. Chance the Rapper 43 of 44 44. Demetrius Shipp Jr. 44 of 44 Skip ad Continue reading 2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet 2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

