Check Out Xscape And Bruno Mars Performing At The BET Awards

It’s official! Xscape has reuinited and gave their first public appearance together at last night’s BET Awards. And they were great!!
Apparently, some of the millenials don’t know who Xscape is. Smh.
And Bruno Mars opened the show. This man has all the energy. All of it.
2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet
1. Amber Rose1 of 44
2. Yvette Nicole Brown2 of 44
3. DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled3 of 44
4. Erica Ash4 of 44
5. Draya Michele5 of 44
6. Lil Mama6 of 44
7. Dascha Polanco7 of 44
8. LeToya Luckett8 of 44
9. Tyrese Gibson9 of 44
10. Sevyn Streeter10 of 44
11. Angel11 of 44
12. Queen Latifah12 of 44
13. DeRay Davis13 of 44
14. Jussie Smollett14 of 44
15. Justine Skye15 of 44
16. B.J. Britt16 of 44
17. French Montana17 of 44
18. Shaun Ross18 of 44
19. Issa Rae19 of 44
20. Tammy Rivera20 of 44
21. Keyshia Cole21 of 44
22. Sierra McClain22 of 44
23. Scott Evans23 of 44
24. Jada Pinkett-Smith24 of 44
25. Pearl Thusi25 of 44
26. Marsai Martin26 of 44
27. LeToya Luckett27 of 44
28. DJ Spinall28 of 44
29. Migos29 of 44
30. Blac Chyna30 of 44
31. Cardi B31 of 44
32. Ryan Destiny32 of 44
33. Mack Wilds33 of 44
34. Lovie Simone34 of 44
35. Ty Dolla $ign35 of 44
36. Chloe X Halle36 of 44
37. Skai Jackson37 of 44
38. Yara Shahidi38 of 44
39. Fat Joe39 of 44
40. Swae Lee40 of 44
41. 21 Savage41 of 44
42. La La Anthony42 of 44
43. Chance the Rapper43 of 44
44. Demetrius Shipp Jr.44 of 44
