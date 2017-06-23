Local
Home > Local

Car Thefts Are On The Rise In Knightdale…Don’t Be A Victim

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
25021489

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Live in the Knightdale area? Knightdale police want residents to know that car thefts are becoming a problem in the area. Police have taken to Facebook to notify residents. The biggest thing you can do? Lock your car doors!

 

 

 

 

 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/17 – 06/23)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/17 – 06/23)

Continue reading Car Thefts Are On The Rise In Knightdale…Don’t Be A Victim

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/17 – 06/23)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

car , Knightdale , police , Theft

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Congrats Mary J. Blige: To Receive Star On…
 2 hours ago
06.23.17
The Top 8 BET Award Show Moments Of…
 4 hours ago
06.23.17
Jesse Williams Accuses Estranged Wife Of Restricting Time…
 15 hours ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 20 hours ago
06.23.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Kobe Bryant Marvels At His 6-Month-Old’s Abilities
 22 hours ago
06.22.17
Remy Ma Plans To Start Fund For Women…
 22 hours ago
06.23.17
Faizon Love
Faizon Love Clarifies Comments On Why He Thinks…
 23 hours ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 23 hours ago
06.22.17
What Would You Do: Kid Smacks Grandmother, Throws…
 23 hours ago
06.23.17
Havoc Of Mobb Deep Reacts To Prodigy’s Death:…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Petty Peaches: Porsha Williams Shades NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam Denies Custody Dispute With Ed…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Ciara Gets Glam As She Heads Back To…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Jussie Smollett’s Most Smoldering Moments
 2 days ago
06.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos