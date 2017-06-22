Kobe Bryant Marvels At His 6-Month-Old’s Abilities

How cute are these images of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant with Baby Bianka Bryant?

#KobeBryant is amazed that his daughter can drink through a straw. 😂 #bck#celebkids #vanessabryant #baby#disneyland A post shared by BCK (@officialbck) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

