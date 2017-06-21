We told you previously that Rev. Al Sharpton’s selfies have gone viral in recent days.

Read More: Rev. Al Sharpton Doesn’t Care What You Think About His Selfies

Well, Rev. Al is in the zone and determined to give the people what they want! Check out his latest posts.

Annnnnd another one *DJ Khaled voice 😂😩 #Roommates, #CaptionThis! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

#PressPlay: #AlSharpton almost had that one hand push-up 😩😂 via. @alsharptonfanpage A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016 25 photos Launch gallery Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016 1. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Prince 1958-2016 12 of 25 13. Getty Source:Prince 1958-2016 13 of 25 14. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. Prince 1958-2016 Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Rev. Al Sharpton Is In The Zone With His Viral Posts Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark