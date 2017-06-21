Entertainment News
Rev. Al Sharpton Is In The Zone With His Viral Posts

Karen Clark
2016 Democratic National Convention - Day 1

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

We told you previously that Rev. Al Sharpton’s selfies have gone viral in recent days.

Well, Rev. Al is in the zone and determined to give the people what they want! Check out his latest posts.

 

Annnnnd another one *DJ Khaled voice 😂😩 #Roommates, #CaptionThis!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

#PressPlay: #AlSharpton almost had that one hand push-up 😩😂 via. @alsharptonfanpage

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

