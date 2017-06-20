5 Things To Know About Charleena Lyles Shooting

Charleena Lyles, 30, a young mother who suffered with bouts of mental illness, was shot and killed Sunday by police in her Seattle, Washington, apartment. Yes, another one. Here is what we know so far:
1.Police claim the pregnant mother of four, brandished a knife and threatened them. They shot and killed her in front of several children, according to The Washington Post.
2.She called police to report a possible burglary, and was holding a knife to defend herself and her four children, relatives tell various media outlets.
3. Lyles “struggled with mental illness after years of abusive relationships and threats of her children being taken away,” reports The New York Times. Twenty-five percent of people shot and killed by police during the first half 2015 were identified by police or family members as mentally ill, according to a Washington Post analysis of nearly 400 police killings.
4. Police, called for domestic violence, visited the home three times prior to the fatal shooting. What changed Sunday? When officers arrived at her home, she explained an Xbox video game console been stolen and a bag of clothes on her bed looked to have been disturbed, writes The Times. That’s when things escalated. Listen to the audio:
5. Police have not released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting, but in accordance to department practices they have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.
SOURCE: Washington Post, Seattle Intelligencer, The New York Times
Diamond Reynolds Filmed Aftermath Of Philando Castile Shooting In Case She Was Next
Black Woman Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Racially Biased Search At JFK Airport