5 Things To Know About Charleena Lyles Shooting

Charleena Lyles, 30, a young mother who suffered with bouts of mental illness, was shot and killed Sunday by police in her Seattle, Washington, apartment. Yes, another one. Here is what we know so far:

1.Police claim the pregnant mother of four, brandished a knife and threatened them. They shot and killed her in front of several children, according to The Washington Post.

2.She called police to report a possible burglary, and was holding a knife to defend herself and her four children, relatives tell various media outlets.

White children don't have to worry about their mother being gunned down by the police after calling for help.#CharleenaLyles pic.twitter.com/CTo0VKzeOS — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) June 19, 2017

3. Lyles “struggled with mental illness after years of abusive relationships and threats of her children being taken away,” reports The New York Times. Twenty-five percent of people shot and killed by police during the first half 2015 were identified by police or family members as mentally ill, according to a Washington Post analysis of nearly 400 police killings.

Black "woke" activists – failing to acknowledge #CharleenaLyles' disability is the LEAST woke thing to do. Stop ignoring this intersection. — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) June 19, 2017

4. Police, called for domestic violence, visited the home three times prior to the fatal shooting. What changed Sunday? When officers arrived at her home, she explained an Xbox video game console been stolen and a bag of clothes on her bed looked to have been disturbed, writes The Times. That’s when things escalated. Listen to the audio:

This is the audio of yesterday's Seattle Police shooting death of Charleena Lyles, 30, a pregnant mother of 4:https://t.co/HCxeRynrEK — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) June 19, 2017

5. Police have not released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting, but in accordance to department practices they have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

Seattle Police released dash cam video from the day of Charleena Lyles’ death, and a transcript of the audio: https://t.co/XEbngvpIw6 pic.twitter.com/OwCIAd50ar — Portland Mercury (@portlandmercury) June 20, 2017

SOURCE: Washington Post, Seattle Intelligencer, The New York Times

