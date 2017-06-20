5 Things To Know About Charleena Lyles Shooting

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

5 Things To Know About Charleena Lyles Shooting

The 30-year-old mother, who was pregnant with her fifth child, ended up dead after calling police for help.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Charleena Lyles, 30, a young mother who suffered with bouts of mental illness, was shot and killed Sunday by police in her Seattle, Washington, apartment. Yes, another one. Here is what we know so far:

1.Police claim the pregnant mother of four, brandished a knife and threatened them. They shot and killed her in front of several children, according to The Washington Post.

2.She called police to report a possible burglary, and was holding a knife to defend herself and her four children, relatives tell various media outlets.

3. Lyles “struggled with mental illness after years of abusive relationships and threats of her children being taken away,” reports The New York Times. Twenty-five percent of people shot and killed by police during the first half 2015 were identified by police or family members as mentally ill, according to a Washington Post analysis of nearly 400 police killings.

4. Police, called for domestic violence, visited the home three times prior to the fatal shooting. What changed Sunday? When officers arrived at her home, she explained an Xbox video game console been stolen and a bag of clothes on her bed looked to have been disturbed, writes The Times. That’s when things escalated. Listen to the audio:

5. Police have not released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting, but in accordance to department practices they have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

SOURCE: Washington Post, Seattle IntelligencerThe New York Times

Diamond Reynolds Filmed Aftermath Of Philando Castile Shooting In Case She Was Next

Black Woman Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Racially Biased Search At JFK Airport

Miriam Carey Protest

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

13 photos Launch gallery

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore Shares New Wedding Pic
 4 hours ago
06.21.17
Senator Kamala Harris Shares Her African-American Music Month…
 6 hours ago
06.21.17
Tea Talk Ep. 16: Tammy Rivera Opens Up…
 11 hours ago
06.21.17
Rapper Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Dead At 42
 14 hours ago
06.21.17
Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’
 16 hours ago
06.20.17
Only For One Night? T.I. & Tiny Spotted…
 16 hours ago
06.21.17
INSTADAILY: Al Sharpton Is Out Here Living His…
 17 hours ago
06.21.17
Cuba Refuses To Return Assata Shakur To The…
 17 hours ago
06.21.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Doesn’t Care What You Think…
 18 hours ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Posts (Even More!) Pics With Her…
 18 hours ago
06.20.17
Happy Birthday Lionel Richie
 19 hours ago
06.21.17
Thriller 3D’ Will Resurrect Michael Jackson This Summer
 20 hours ago
06.20.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Stevie And Joseline Try To Work…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
‘Bachelorette’ Recap: The Guys Match Wits While Rachel…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
BMM 2016
Photos