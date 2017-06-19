Are You Happy About The Bill Cosby Mistrial?

A mistrial was declared in the Bill Cosby sex assault case over the weekend.
Read More: Mistrial Declared In Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case
Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple
12 photos Launch gallery
Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple
1. Happy Anniversary!1 of 12
2. Business PartnersSource:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Date Night!Source:Instagram 3 of 12
4. Beach Babes!Source:Instagram 4 of 12
5. Bringing in the New YearSource:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Silly SelfiesSource:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Gimme A Kiss!Source:Instagram 7 of 12
8. Blessed In LoveSource:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Matching In Red On The Red CarpetSource:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Gym Buddies!Source:Instagram 10 of 12
11. Too Cute!Source:Instagram 11 of 12
12. Mile High CoupleSource:Instagram 12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours