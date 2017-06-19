Entertainment News
Kenya Moore Posts Pics With Her New Husband On Father’s Day

Karen Clark
Kenya Moore has revealed the identity of her new husband…kind of.

The RHOA star took to Instagram over the weekend to acknowledge him as a father and to clear up exactly when they started seeing each other.

Read More: Kenya Moore Is Married?!?!?

 

 

 

 

