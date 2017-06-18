Local
Home > Local

Best Father’s Day Gifts And Freebies

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Boy and girl watching father open Father's Day gift

Source: Blend Images – Ariel Skelley / Getty

When you were young, a Father’s Day present seemed like an easy task. All it took to please Dad was poster paper, macaroni shells and some crayons. With a few strokes of the wrist you had a masterpiece that was sure to please.

Well, times have changed – or maybe the expectation has gotten bigger because we’ve gotten older. You can’t get away with homemade cards, coupons for a free lawn cut or lemonade anymore.

Father’s Day Freebies
courtesy WRAL

Take out poll. What are the best gifts for Dad on Father’s Day.

Related
The 12 Most Stylish Dads In Black Hollywood

Jay Z Will Give The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift To Incarcerated Men

Father's Day , Gifts

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Best Father’s Day Gifts And Freebies

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Father’s Day! Celebs Send Messages Of Love…
 49 mins ago
06.18.17
Amazing Pics Of Parenthood Starring The Carters!
 9 hours ago
06.18.17
Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins!
 9 hours ago
06.18.17
Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé…
 12 hours ago
06.18.17
Like A Boss! Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis…
 21 hours ago
06.18.17
#PhilandoCastile: Celebrity Twitter Reactions To The Not Guilty…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
Steve Harvey Says His Dirty Water Joke Was…
 1 day ago
06.18.17
Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Tamar Braxton Breaks Down Toya Wright Beef
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Karrueche Tran Gets 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Actor Demetrius Shipp Opens Up About His Experience…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Jada Pinkett Smith Has Some Issues With The…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Kenya Moore On Her Surprise Nuptials: “This Man…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Beyoncé Names Four Phenomenal Women As ‘Formation’ Scholarship…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
BMM 2016
Photos