Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court

Janet and Wissam were spied outside of court to begin their divorce case.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Giorgio Armani - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Janet Jacskon came face-to-face with her estranged husband for the first time in months as they met up in court.

Divorce proceedings have begun as Janet and Wissam Al Mana went before a judge. TMZ.com reports that they were each spotted separately outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday.

Janet was escorted to court by her assistant, but Wissam came out by himself.

The split came just five years after the couple, who have one son together, wed. Although they have parted ways, Wissam has reached out to Janet by writing sentimental messages and sending her flowers. Janet, however, is focused on getting ready for her next tour and raising their son.

RELATED STORIES:

Janet Jackson Confirms Split With Husband & Announces ‘State Of The World’ Tour

Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

Here He Is: Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Amazing Pics Of Parenthood Starring The Carters!
 7 hours ago
06.18.17
Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins!
 7 hours ago
06.18.17
Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé…
 10 hours ago
06.18.17
Like A Boss! Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis…
 18 hours ago
06.18.17
#PhilandoCastile: Celebrity Twitter Reactions To The Not Guilty…
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Steve Harvey Says His Dirty Water Joke Was…
 1 day ago
06.18.17
Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court
 1 day ago
06.18.17
Tamar Braxton Breaks Down Toya Wright Beef
 1 day ago
06.18.17
Karrueche Tran Gets 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Actor Demetrius Shipp Opens Up About His Experience…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Jada Pinkett Smith Has Some Issues With The…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Kenya Moore On Her Surprise Nuptials: “This Man…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Beyoncé Names Four Phenomenal Women As ‘Formation’ Scholarship…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
USA - Presidential Election 2012 - President Barack Obama
Did President Obama Reveal The Sex Of Beyonce’s…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
BMM 2016
Photos