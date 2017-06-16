Jada Pinkett Smith Has Some Issues With The Tupac Documentary

Looks like Jada Pinkett Smith has some issues with the new Tupac documentary, All Eyez on Me.
1. Jeezy ‘Hustlaz Ambition’ – Tupac’s ‘Ambitionz Az A Ridah’1 of 10
2. Toni Braxton ‘Me and my Boyfriend’ – Tupac’s ‘Me and my Girlfriend’2 of 10
3. Monica ‘U Deserve’ – Tupac’s Hail Mary’3 of 10
4. Usher ‘Come Back’ – Tupac’s ‘California Love’4 of 10
5. Joe ‘Street Dreams’ – Tupac’s ‘All Eyez On Me;5 of 10
6. Nicole Wray ‘I Like It’ – Tupac’s ‘I Get Around’6 of 10
7. Jay Z and Beyonce – ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ – Tupac’s Me and My Girlfriend7 of 10
8. Ludacris – ‘Press The Start Button’ – Tupac’s Amerikaz Most Wanted8 of 10
9. Three 6 Mafia ‘Wolf Wolf’ – Tupac’s Pain9 of 10
10. Twista ‘Sunshine’ – Tupac’s Gotta Get Mine10 of 10
