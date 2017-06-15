Steve Harvey To Flint Resident: “Enjoy Your Nice Brown Glass Of Water”

Steve Harvey is rubbing people the wrong way with comments about the water in Flint, Michigan.

The comedian made the comments during his morning show. Apparently, the call started with a caller from Flint commenting to Harvey about the NBA Championship game. In return, Harvey decided to attack the caller’s city, which is Flint.

According to the Detroit Free Press:

“You from Flint?” Harvey asked, according to listener accounts of the interaction. “That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?”

One listener began recording the radio show after that comment. You can hear co-hosts laughing and telling Harvey to “reel it in” after what he just said.

“I wasn’t talking about the city of Flint, I was talking about him,” Harvey responded, then later: “He going to call in, say Cleveland don’t deserve jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water.”

The caller stayed on the line but, before he hung up, Harvey said “one more thing. … Enjoy your nice brown glass of water,” to the shock of his co-hosts.

#PressPlay #SteveHarvey tells #Flint Michigan resident to "enjoy your nice brown glass of water" amidst the water crisis 😳😡. Thoughts? Via @17thsoulja5 A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

