Steve Harvey To Flint Resident: “Enjoy Your Nice Brown Glass Of Water”

Karen Clark
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: BRYAN R. SMITH / Getty

Steve Harvey is rubbing people the wrong way with comments about the water in Flint, Michigan.

The comedian made the comments during his morning show. Apparently, the call started with a caller from Flint commenting to Harvey about the NBA Championship game. In return, Harvey decided to attack the caller’s city, which is Flint.

According to the Detroit Free Press:

“You from Flint?” Harvey asked, according to listener accounts of the interaction. “That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?”

One listener began recording the radio show after that comment. You can hear co-hosts laughing and telling Harvey to “reel it in” after what he just said.

“I wasn’t talking about the city of Flint, I was talking about him,” Harvey responded, then later: “He going to call in, say Cleveland don’t deserve jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water.”

The caller stayed on the line but, before he hung up, Harvey said “one more thing. … Enjoy your nice brown glass of water,” to the shock of his co-hosts.

 

 

 

June 14: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

 

