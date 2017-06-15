White Actress Claims Steven Spielberg Has Never Cast A Female Lead…Ignores ‘The Color Purple’

Actress Elizabeth Banks recently called Steven Spielberg for never having a female lead in one of his movies. According to the website The Wrap, Banks addressed Spielberg while accepting an award from non-profit group Women in Film.

“I went to ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Jaws’ and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made, and by the way, he’s never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out but it’s true,” Banks told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Um…apparently, Banks has never heard of The Color Purple. Someone in the audience mentioned it, but Banks moved on. (Apparently she also forgot about Sugarland Express from 1974 that starred Goldie Hawn as the lead and Ruby Barnhill from last year’s BFG.)

Oh, and there was this tweet from a Banks supporter.

And the Color Purple was another flop. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) June 15, 2017

Black Twitter, of course, was outraged.

When you see all the good people of black twitter dragging elizabeth banks for ignoring The Color Purple pic.twitter.com/o6daY3uEa3 — Taco (@tacosoda) June 15, 2017

If I see ANY ONE trying to defend Elizabeth Banks statement about Spielberg and women by panning The Color Purple

I

WILL

FIGHT pic.twitter.com/ciGUA2fQqh — Ash-teroid Blues (@tokenblackchick) June 15, 2017

Someone called The Color Purple a flop? In 2017? In this economy? pic.twitter.com/FlnHzi8i8A — lauren warren™️ (@iamlaurenp) June 15, 2017

Can we not today? Fact is Spielberg directed a movie with BLACK women leads. BLACK WOMEN ARE WOMEN. https://t.co/87GEnKBBen — Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) June 15, 2017

Elizabeth Banks said whet?! pic.twitter.com/S7a9JZLp1V — Shameika R Writes 📝 (@Mofochronicles) June 15, 2017

Grossed $98 million, Nominated for 11 Oscars, has a Broadway show, but issa flop. pic.twitter.com/DnQgE4sjGF — lauren warren™️ (@iamlaurenp) June 15, 2017

Miss Anne betta delete that tweet or "its gonna rain on her head"! RT @ReaganGomez: A (cont) https://t.co/dkp5oksLlw — Lisa White (@Lisamw912) June 15, 2017

She CLEARLY doesn't know Spielberg's receipts. She shouldn't have told nobody but God. If she saw the movie, she'd get that reference. pic.twitter.com/9UEGySVqNN — me. (@blahzayskippy) June 15, 2017

Do you have any idea what The Color Purple, a movie about Southern poor Black women finding their voices, means culturally for Black women? pic.twitter.com/MWxJ1wFdxh — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) June 15, 2017

Me waking up to Black Twitter dragging the dog shit out of Elizabeth Banks and Anne Thompson for The Color Purple slander. pic.twitter.com/scZsPrbyNU — Anita Faker (@MovesLikeRoy) June 15, 2017

