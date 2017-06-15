Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

White Actress Claims Steven Spielberg Has Never Cast A Female Lead…Ignores ‘The Color Purple’

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Rae Dawn Chong;Whoopi Goldberg;Bennet Guillory;Oprah Winfrey In 'The Color Purple'

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Actress Elizabeth Banks recently called Steven Spielberg for never having a female lead in one of his movies. According to the website The Wrap, Banks addressed Spielberg while accepting an award from non-profit group Women in Film.

“I went to ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Jaws’ and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made, and by the way, he’s never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out but it’s true,” Banks told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Um…apparently, Banks has never heard of The Color Purple. Someone in the audience mentioned it, but Banks moved on. (Apparently she also forgot about Sugarland Express from 1974 that starred Goldie Hawn as the lead and Ruby Barnhill from last year’s BFG.)

Oh, and there was this tweet from a Banks supporter.

Black Twitter, of course, was outraged.

Golden Lady: Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Slayage Look Easy

12 photos Launch gallery

Golden Lady: Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Slayage Look Easy

Continue reading White Actress Claims Steven Spielberg Has Never Cast A Female Lead…Ignores ‘The Color Purple’

Golden Lady: Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Slayage Look Easy

       

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

Elizabeth Banks , Steven Speilberg , the color purple

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Steve Harvey To Flint Resident: “Enjoy Your Nice…
 5 mins ago
06.15.17
Rae Dawn Chong;Whoopi Goldberg;Bennet Guillory;Oprah Winfrey In 'The Color Purple'
White Actress Claims Steven Spielberg Has Never Cast…
 58 mins ago
06.15.17
WATCH: “Insecure” Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Finally…
 2 hours ago
06.15.17
NeNe Leakes Regally Reveals Her Return To ‘RHOA’:…
 14 hours ago
06.15.17
Is Beyoncé In Labor?
 16 hours ago
06.15.17
Guess Who’s A Dad Now
 22 hours ago
06.14.17
WATCH: Whitney “Can I Be Me ” Movie…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Oprah Had A ‘Wonder Woman Day’ Party At…
 23 hours ago
06.15.17
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Shot In Virginia…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
Your Guide To ABFF: The Films, Panels &…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C.…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 2 days ago
06.15.17
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Faith Evans’ ‘Coogi Down’ Bustier…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos