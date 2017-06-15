White Actress Claims Steven Spielberg Has Never Cast A Female Lead…Ignores ‘The Color Purple’

Actress Elizabeth Banks recently called Steven Spielberg for never having a female lead in one of his movies. According to the website The Wrap, Banks addressed Spielberg while accepting an award from non-profit group Women in Film.
“I went to ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Jaws’ and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made, and by the way, he’s never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out but it’s true,” Banks told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Um…apparently, Banks has never heard of The Color Purple. Someone in the audience mentioned it, but Banks moved on. (Apparently she also forgot about Sugarland Express from 1974 that starred Goldie Hawn as the lead and Ruby Barnhill from last year’s BFG.)
Oh, and there was this tweet from a Banks supporter.
Black Twitter, of course, was outraged.
