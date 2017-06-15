WATCH: “Insecure” Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here!

From the looks of the Season 2 trailer of HBO’s “Insecure One”, it’s going to be another amazing season! Issa Rae’s can’t get over the drama up with her ex-boyfriend, the break up leaves her at a crossroads.
“Insure” stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis. The second season hits HBO on July 23 at 10:30 p.m.
Watch below! Your Thoughts?
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
