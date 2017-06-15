Entertainment News
WATCH: “Insecure” Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here!

Jodi Berry
Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

From the looks of the Season 2 trailer of HBO’s “Insecure One”, it’s going to be another amazing season! Issa Rae’s can’t get over the drama up with her ex-boyfriend, the break up leaves her at a crossroads.

“Insure” stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis. The second season hits HBO on July 23 at 10:30 p.m.

Watch below! Your Thoughts?

