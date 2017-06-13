Local
Here’s The Ranking Of Grocery Stores In North Carolina

Karen Clark
Source: David Leahy Ltd / Getty

We all have to go grocery shopping at some point and we tend to be very loyal to our grocery store….or maybe multiple stores.

The website Coupon In The News put together a list of the nation’s favorite stores. Here’s how stores rank in our state, according to WRAL.

 

  1.  Wegmans (coming to NC in 2018)
  2.  Trader Joe’s
  3.  Publix
  4.  Costco
  5.  Sprouts Farmers Market
  6.  ALDI
  7.  Harris Teeter
  8.  Lowes Foods
  9.  Whole Foods Market
  10.  Kroger
  11.  BJ’s Wholesale Club
  12.  Sam’s Club
  13.  IGA
  14. Target
  15.  Food Lion
  16.  BI-LO
  17.  Walmart

 

 

