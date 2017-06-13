Here’s The Ranking Of Grocery Stores In North Carolina

We all have to go grocery shopping at some point and we tend to be very loyal to our grocery store….or maybe multiple stores.
The website Coupon In The News put together a list of the nation’s favorite stores. Here’s how stores rank in our state, according to WRAL.
- Wegmans (coming to NC in 2018)
- Trader Joe’s
- Publix
- Costco
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- ALDI
- Harris Teeter
- Lowes Foods
- Whole Foods Market
- Kroger
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Sam’s Club
- IGA
- Target
- Food Lion
- BI-LO
- Walmart
